The 65th round of the RBI’s quarterly Order Books, Inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS) of 2023-24, covering 900 manufacturing companies, shows that demand for manufacturing goods is strong with capacity utilisation at record high and order book and inventory staying elevated. There are, however, many pockets of weakness in the IIP index.
