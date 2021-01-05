Visually

The Covid vaccine scene in India

Annapurani V | Updated on January 05, 2021 Published on January 05, 2021

Over 13 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in 33 countries so far. In India two candidates - Serum Institute of India's Covidshield, the Indian variant of AstraZeneca/Oxford University's AZD1222 vaccine, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin - have been approved for emergency use. An overview:

 

Covid-19
