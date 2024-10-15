In 2024, Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A. Robinson were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics for their ground-breaking work on how institutions shape economic prosperity. Here’s a look at the Nobels in economics, the countries which produced most laureates, their gender, age and more
