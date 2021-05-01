Visually

Wealthiest countries administer the most vaccines

Annapurani V | Updated on May 01, 2021

With most of the populous countries belonging to lower income groups, countries such as India are lagging in Covid-19 vaccinations

The most wealthy countries in the world have administered a higher share of the global vaccinations, when compared to the countries in the lower income groups. With most of the populous countries belonging to lower income groups, countries such as India are lagging in Covid vaccinations.

 

