The overall participation of women in MGNREGS shows positive trends in several States, but there remain significant regional disparities that need to be addressed through targeted policies and interventions.

Data presented to the Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Rural Development show that Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry consistently show high participation rates — above 85 per cent in the last five years. This indicates a strong engagement of women in MGNREGS in these regions, possibly due to favourable socio-economic conditions and effective implementation of the scheme.

Kerala, for instance, maintained a participation rate of around 89 per cent for the last five years, suggesting systemic support for women’s involvement in rural employment schemes. Goa and Mizoram exhibit significant fluctuations. Goa’s participation dropped from 78.40 per cent in 2021-22 to 72.09 per cent in 2023-24. Mizoram saw a drop from 56.82 per cent in 2020-21 to 48.89 per cent in 2023-24. These variations could be attributed to policy changes, economic conditions or administrative efficiency.

States like Assam and Haryana show a clear upward trend in women’s participation in the last five years. Assam’s participation increased from 41.77 per cent in 2019-20 to 50.59 per cent in 2023-24. Haryana saw an increase from 50.59 per cent in 2019-20 to 61.05 per cent in 2023-24. These trends indicate improving conditions for women’s involvement in these States, potentially due to better outreach and supportive policies. Jammu and Kashmir and Nagaland consistently show lower participation rates, with Jammu and Kashmir fluctuating around 30-33 per cent and Nagaland around 35-44 per cent. This could reflect socio-cultural barriers, security issues or inefficiencies in the scheme’s implementation.

Regional insights

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh maintain high participation rates, suggesting that southern States might have better infrastructure and policies to support women’s employment in rural areas. The North-Eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya show increasing trends, although the rates are generally lower compared with the southern States. This indicates gradual improvement but also highlights the need for more targeted interventions to boost women’s participation.

In Union Territories (UTs), there is significant variability. For instance, Puducherry consistently shows high participation (around 87 per cent), while Lakshadweep shows dramatic changes, jumping from 0 per cent in 2021-22 to 40 per cent in 2023-24. This inconsistency suggests administrative or reporting issues that need addressing. In the case of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, there is a sudden appearance of data in 2023-24 with 49.03 per cent participation, while previous years show 0 per cent. This anomaly requires further investigation to understand the cause of this sudden change, which could be due to administrative reforms or improved data collection methods.

Gender norms

Gender norms significantly impact women’s participation rates in MGNREGS across different States and UTs. Addressing these norms through targeted interventions, education and policy reforms is crucial for enhancing women’s involvement in rural employment schemes and promoting gender equality.

Historical factors, better education levels and successful women-centric programmes contribute to breaking down traditional gender norms. Northern and North-Eastern States display a mix of traditional and progressive gender norms. While some tribes and communities may have matrilineal systems supporting women’s active participation, others may adhere to more patriarchal norms limiting their engagement in employment.