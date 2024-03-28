The Commerce Department has sought inputs from export bodies on trade barriers and non tariff measures they face in different countries to incorporate ways to combat such barriers in the 100-day action plan to be presented to the new government that takes over after the general elections.

The ‘Trade Connect e-Platform’, which seeks to provide information to new and aspiring exporters on the identification of products for export, non-tariff barriers, updated tariff schedule of items, applicable customs duty and benefits under India’s FTAs, will also be launched as part of the 100-day action plan, a source tracking the matter told businessline.

“The 100-day action plan will contain various measures to boost exports to move towards achieving the $2 trillion goal for 2030. Launch of the Trade Connect ePlatform is also a step in the direction. Addressing non tariff barriers is also likely to be part of the plan as they hinder export growth in markets where tariffs are already low,” the source said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a Cabinet meeting earlier this month, asked Ministers to draft a roadmap for the first 100 days of the new government and another one for the next five years of the government.

UK-Oman FTA

“Most of the export bodies have already given their inputs to the Commerce Department on non-tariff measures and other trade barriers for their particular sectors in various countries. The inputs are now being collated,” the source said.

The 100-day action plan is also likely to include the Commerce Department’s intention to seal Free Trade Agreements with the UK and Oman. “As the FTA with Oman has been almost fully negotiated and is going through legal vetting and the one with the UK has just a handful of issues to be sorted out, these will probably be included in the 100-day plan,” the source said.

On the Trade Connect e-Platform, the source pointed out that it was almost ready but would be launched as part of the 100-day action plan. The e-Platform will act as a one-stop-shop for exporters and importers to connect with existing portals.

In the April-February 2023-24 period, India’s goods exports contracted 3.5 per cent to $394.99 billion as continued slowdown in Western economies and geopolitical stress affected demand.