The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday said that out of the 64 selected beneficiaries for the PLI for white goods, 15 beneficiaries have begun commercial production. It also brought in some changes in the guidelines of the PLI schemes

Stating that the scheme is operational now, DPIIT said, “ Out of 64 selected beneficiaries, 15 beneficiaries, who have opted for the gestation period up to March 31, 2022, have started commercial production. Rest of the beneficiaries who have opted for Gestation period upto March 31, 2023 are at different stages of implementation.”

It added that it is bringing in some changes in the guidelines for the PLI scheme for white goods to “simplify the operation of the scheme and improve ease of doing business.”

Changes made in guidelines

It said Cost-Plus method is being adopted in place of CUP (comparable uncontrolled price) method for calculation of sales prices in case of captive consumption or supplies to group companies. It also required amendment in the definition of ‘Arm’ length’;

Investments in Tool room for manufacturing of Mould & Dies among others will be considered eligible investment under Capital Investment, it adde.

The scheme will also allow “ one more year over and above two years” for beneficiaries to inform about establishment of additional manufacturing facility.

‘Scheme progressing well’

It has also revised the last date for submission of filing the claim and refund of excess incentive on account of the discrepancy between statutory compliance and records provided at the time of filing of claims.

Further, it said that the administrative ministry can visit the manufacturing facilities to review the scheme’s progress.

It added that the bank guarantee would be rolled over before the expiry of the existing bank guarantee during the tenure of the scheme

PLI Scheme for White Goods for manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED lights was approved by the Cabinet on 7th April, 2021. The scheme is to be implemented over a seven years period, from FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29 and has an outlay of ₹ 6,238 crore.

