38 senior officers from I-T, Customs, Excise Dept deputed to ED

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
India’s premier anti-money laundering agency the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is on a head-hunting spree. In less than two weeks, 38 senior officers from the Income Tax and Customs and Central Excise Department have been selected on a deputation to the agency.
Sources in another central agency said the appointments have been fast-tracked following a recent review of the pending high-profile cases under the Directorate .
The Union Home Ministry wants the cases to reach their logical conclusion in a time bound manner. Therefore, the ED has been asked to recruit seasoned financial investigators. Officers of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), who join Income Tax and Customs and Central Excise Department, are specially trained to handle financial crime, sources said.
On November 27, the Department of Revenue had announced the deputation of four officers from Indian Revenue Service (IRS) as special directors for a period of five years. On December 9, another 12 IRS and Income Tax Officers (ITO) were deputed as Assistant Directors and 22 as Deputy Directors to the ED.
In the Income Tax Department hierarchy, ITOs are junior grade officers when compared to IRS cadre. But, whenever ITOs join other department on deputation they get a higher grade.
A senior official of the Income Tax Department said that deputation of four officers to ED as special directors is a significant development as these officers have over 20 years experience in tracking financial crimes. They have sifted through thousands of tax evasion cases. This valuable experience comes in handy while dealing with cases under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “Special directors are thinktanks of ED, who take a call on a number of operational and policy matters,” the official said.
The official added that due to the new faceless manner of tax calculation and collection, the role of tax assessors has lost its appeal for many IRS officers. Today, face to face interaction with taxpayers happens only in units such as Transfer Pricing, International Taxation and Central Circle, which deal with search and seizure of unaccounted wealth. Therefore, IRS officers are seeking deputation in more challenging agencies such as the ED.
ED is a multi-disciplinary organisation mandated with the task of enforcing the provisions of two special fiscal Acts FEMA and PMLA. Besides directly recruiting personnel, it also draws its manpower from other investigation agencies such as Customs & Central Excise, Income Tax and Police.
BusinessLine wrote to ED Director, Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Secretary of Revenue Department, Finance Ministry, AB Pandey, seeking their comments on the development. However, there was no reply from their offices, till the time of going to press.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock gained ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...