5G core network should be Indian; permission for trials soon: Prasad

The government on Thursday said that 5G’s core network should be Indian and the country should move faster on the next-generation technology with indigenously-made telecom gears.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and IT, said the testbed is ready for 5G and the government will soon grant a permit for trials.
“We lagged in 2G, 3G and 4G but in 5G, India should move at a speed faster than the world with made in India 5G. We have made a testbed and we are soon going to permit it. Core network should be Indian,” he said at an event to celebrate 25 years of operations of National Informatics Center Services Incorporated (NICSI).
The Department of Telecom had earlier set a target to start 5G trials in 2019 and rollout the next-generation service in 2020.
However, due to claims by the Defence Mnistry and space department on part of the spectrum that was identified for 5G services led to the delay.
“I urge all the private sectors including other operators, NICSI to rise to the occasion to understand, adopt, innovate — the emerging contours of 5G. The 5G is not only communication technology but it is disrupting technology and will create new avenues,” the Minister said.
During the event, Prasad also launched Tejas - a visual intelligence tool, eAuction India, Work from AnyWhere and NIC Products Portfolio.
Tejas is completely developed in-house using open source technologies. The tool would be primarily used by government departments at various levels in the Centre and State.
Similarly, eAuction India aims at transparency and non-discrimination amongst bidders, by allowing free access to auction documents, clarifications, online submission of quotes from any place on 24x7 basis, in a secured environment, adopting industry standard open technologies.
And, Work from AnyWhere (WAW) is a portal that will ease accessibility of key applications to the government employees. WAW portal is built upon core workplace experience and creates a highly extensible environment for users to adapt to changing needs, NICSI said.
