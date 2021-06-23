Action against cartelisation to rein in cotton prices: Garment exporters

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Garments exporters have said that the Textile Ministry’s intent to find evidence of cartelisation due to sudden spikes in cotton yarn prices will help check price rise, prevent supply chain imbalances and protect lakhs of livelihood.
“We are happy to note that the Textile Commissioner’s office has been advised to find evidence of cartelisation, which is resulting in these spikes and hurting the overall interest of the industry. With Ministry's support, such a study can set precedents for a data driven management of the supply chain imbalances,” A Sakthivel, Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said.
The Textile Ministry, together with the Textile Commissioner's office, is seeking to find a solution in partnership with the industry for the overall interest of the industry, Textile Minister Smriti Irani said at an event organised by the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), an AEPC release pointed out.
The Minister said there is a need to undertake a third-party study of sudden spikes in cotton yarn prices which affects the prospects across the value chain of Indian textiles, the release added.
Sakthivel, in a letter to the Textiles Minister, said that AEPC would cooperate for a third-party study on the spikes in cotton yarn prices. "He said that these steps will help in curbing the steep increase and unpredictability in availability of cotton and yarn which is hampering the apparel industry’s order book planning and overall competitiveness of the entire value chain," the release said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...