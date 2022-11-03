The Apparel Export Promotion Council has launched Apparel Industry Sustainability Action (AISA) 2022–2023, aimed at evaluating the existing status of the Indian garment industry, encouraging wider penetration of sustainability measures amongst MSMEs, hand-holding them with demonstrations and solutions, and enhancing the brand visibility of sustainable companies on a global platform.

“A collaborative and cluster-based approach should be taken to help MSMEs become sustainable companies by solving the pressing issues,” said Prajakta Verma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, at the launch of the initiative on Thursday.

She also emphasised that larger brands should collaborate with start-ups to ensure sustainability and circularity, according to a statement issued by the AEPC.

Global garment production is expected to increase by 63 per cent by 2030, and the spectacular growth has brought about an ever-growing global concern about the detrimental impact of the fashion industry, which is a resource-intensive industry, pointed out AEPC Chairman Naren Goenka.

“Considering the growing consumer awareness of sustainability and the gaps in the global markets, there is a dire need for the Indian apparel industry to dig deeper into the subject,” he said.

With a shift in the purchasing behaviour of global consumers in most of the traditional as well as emerging export markets for Indian garments, the industry today has no choice but to go sustainable, especially to take full advantage of the Free Trade Agreements being signed by India with countries such as Australia, the UK, UAE, and Canada, Goenka added.

Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi Mahapatra highlighted the importance of funds in meeting the sustainability standards, the release stated.

AEPC also released a sustainability compendium during the conclave, stating that companies included in it will be showcased on the dedicated sustainability social media platform for wide publicity that will finally culminate in sustainability awards.

“The award-winning Indian companies will get an opportunity to showcase their collection in specially curated “Sustainability Corner” of India Pavilion in 2023, “Pure London, UK and “Who’s Next”, Paris, the World’s Biggest Fashion Hub,” the statement said.