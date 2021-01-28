Aerostructures Assemblies completes 100th shipset of Over Wing Exit Doors

Content creators mean business
Aerostructures Assemblies (AAIPL), a joint venture between Aequs Aerospace and Saab AB, has completed the 100th shipset each of Over Wing Exit Doors (OWED), skeleton assemblies and Door 3 Plugs (D3P).
The shipsets were completed well on time by AAIPL, establishing the company’s competencies in complex assembly of D3P, and a strikingly rapid industrialisation and high build rate for the OWED.
Though initiated on different dates, both projects achieved this significant milestone in a matter of 29 months (for D3P) and 11 months (for OWED). The D3P assembly manifests an intricate build-to-print assembly, while the OWED skeleton is mapped for a steeper build rate requirement.
Rémi Maillard, President & Managing Director at Airbus India & South Asia, along with Thierry Cloutet, Head of Procurement, India & South Asia at Airbus at the Aequs SEZ in Belagavi, were present at the event.
Rajeev Kaul, MD & CEO, Aequs Aerospace, said, “It is indeed an honour for us to celebrate this major milestone. Airbus is an important customer and the delivery of these 100 shipsets, in partnership with Saab, is testimony to our extreme customer focus. That we were able to complete the projects well in time despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, shows our resolve to deliver against all odds to stringent customer requirements. This is also a confirmation of our engineering prowess and capability to carry out complex aerostructure assemblies here in India.”
