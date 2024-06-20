A two-day workshop aimed at enhancing preparedness and response capabilities for avian influenza outbreaks was held by the Department of Animal Husbandry, in partnership with the World Bank, in Bhopal on Wednesday and Thursday.

The workshop - Avian Influenza Outbreak and Response Simulation Exercise - was held at a time when a global trend of spillovers of avian influenza in non-poultry species, including cattle, is being witnessed.

Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, DAHD, inaugurated the workshop. Gulshan Bamra, Principal Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Madhya Pradesh, Hikuepi (Epi) Katjiuongua, Senior Agriculture Economist, The World Bank, and Dr Atul Srivastava, Principal Chief Wildlife Warden, Madhya Pradesh, were present.

About 40 participants from various sectors, including health, animal husbandry and wildlife besides States took part in the workshop. The programme was facilitated by Lidewij Wiersma, expert from the World Bank and Frank Wong, WOAH Expert on avian influenza from CSIRO-Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness.

The workshop focused on effective outbreak detection, rapid response strategies, and inter-agency coordination to manage and contain the spread of avian influenza, an official press release said.

The simulation exercise included a series of interactive scenarios designed to mimic real-life outbreak situations, providing participants with hands-on experience in crisis management. Key topics include surveillance and monitoring systems, emergency response protocols, and public communication strategies.

