The water level in almost 90 per cent of the 150 major Indian reservoirs plunged to below 50 per cent of the capacity this week, even as the storage dropped for the 30th week in a row, data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) showed.

The CWC weekly bulletin of the storage in the major 150 reservoirs showed that two-thirds of the storages were filled to less than 40 per cent of the capacity. The level dropped to 28 per cent of the capacity this week at 50.432 billion cubic metres (BCM) against the 178.784 BCM capacity.

During the same time last year, the reservoirs were filled to 81 per cent of the capacity. Over the past decade, the average level has been 96 per cent of the capacity.

The situation in the southern region was worrisome with the level being 16 per cent of the capacity. The storage in the western region dropped below 30 per cent and to 31 per cent in the northern region. In the eastern region, the reservoirs were filled to 36 per cent of the capacity, while in the central region, the level was down to 36 per cent of the capacity.

At least six reservoirs have run dry - five of them in the southern region, while in another dozen the storage was in single digits.