90% tea sold at Coonoor auctions

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
As the Afghanistan crisis caused a concern among the exporters, they were selective but North Indian buyers stepped up their purchase at sale 34 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association.
“Although we are not directly buying tea for Afghanistan, there is a definite element of uncertainty in the safety of the global transit. We prefer only those destinations which are safe adopting a selective ‘wait-and-watch’ approach”, an exporter told BusinessLine.
Consequently, orthodox teas from corporate sector which are mostly exported suffered on volume and price sold fronts. No orthodox leaf grade could enter ₹200/kg level.
In the orthodox dust auction, Kodanad got ₹250, Nonsuch orthodox ₹213 and Kairbetta ₹212. All others fetched below ₹200/kg.
Upcountry buyers stepped up their intake resulting in 18.01 lakh kg being sold – the highest of the last three weeks – despite the average price rising to ₹92.99 per kg – the highest since July 16. Consequently, the overall earnings at the auctions rose by nearly ₹1 crore in just one week to reach ₹16.78 crore.
The CTC Pekoe Dust grade of Homedale Tea Estate, a bought leaf factory, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers Pvt Ltd., (GTAPL) topped the entire auctions when Shree Abirami Enterprises bought it for ₹287 a kg.
“We bought this for internal market, not exports. There has been a general increase in demand from internal traders since a few weeks now. Besides, the quality of this grade suits the palate of tea connoisseurs in India”, G Thiagarajan, Proprietor, of Shree Abirami Enterprises, said.
In the CTC Leaf auction, Crosshill Estate Premium, auctioned by GTAPL, topped at ₹226 a kg.
Among other CTC teas, Crosshill Estate Premium Red Dust got ₹236, Vigneshwar Estate ₹211, Pinewood Estate ₹207 and Hittakkal Estate ₹200.
Overall, nearly 90 per cent of the offer was sold.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...