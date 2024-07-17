abCoffee, the Mumbai-based tech-enabled grab-and-go coffee chain, said it has touched the 50-outlet mark within two years of launch, with the opening of four new outlets.

“Our journey from our inaugural outlet in Versova-Andheri West in June 2022 to now 50 locations has been remarkable. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, love for our guests, and robust technology-enabled back-end operations, we are well poised to achieve our target of 150 outlets by March 2025, bringing our exceptional coffee experience to even more people across India,” said Narsaya Gajji, VP Operations of abCoffee.

With its grab-and-go format, coupled with speciality coffee offerings and tech-enabled backend operations, the brand said it has achieved over 5 lakh coffee servings in a short time-frame.

It also said it sources speciality coffee beans from India’s premier coffee plantations, resulting in customer loyalty rate of 61 per cent and a leading NPS rating in its category.