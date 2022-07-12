Agri fintech start-up Hesa to train 60,000 ‘Hesaathis’ in 30,000 villages in fintech solutions

Hesa, an agri fintech start-up, said it is targeting to equip over 60,000 Hesaathis in over 30,000 villages in technology tools that will help people in paying bills, withdrawing money, recharging mobile phones and buying bus tickets.

Hesaathis are like business correspondents who represent the start-up in offering various solutions offered on its platform to people in rural areas. Hesaathis also help people open Demat accounts and open fixed deposits.

The app aims to solve financial challenges and accessibility in remote rural locations and enable the technology for both customers and the brands for buying, selling, promoting, and delivering. “The app bridges gap between the financial services providers with their last-mile target consumers using a hybrid (physical and virtual) model,” Rishabh Shah, Chief Strategy Officer and Head-Fintech, Hesa, said. “It expands and empowers businesses to tap the opportunity in rural areas,” he said.

The service is currently accessible in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The agri fintech start-up is planning to expand it to five more States, including Maharashtra in the next quarter. “The platform has over 15 lakh transactions a month and we are targeting to double it by the end of this financial year,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.