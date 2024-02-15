As talks with farmers leaders resumed on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda exuded confidence to arrive at “some solutions” to resolve the agitation, even as farmer leaders remained sceptical for an early resolution.

The government’s overtures to the protesting farmers, a section of which declared a Bharat Bandh on Friday, include constant parleys and negotiations on the farmers’ main demands which include implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation of fixing the minimum support prices (MSPs) at 50 per cent over and above C2 costs of production and a law to guarantee purchase of crops at MSP. Other demands include unconditional pension for farmers above 60 years of age, farmers should be made completely debt-free.

Farmer’s standoff

On Thursday evening, a meeting was scheduled between Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and the farmers’ representatives. Speaking to businessine, Munda said that there is “always a hope for a solution and the government is open to the discussions”.

After two days of actions by the Haryana Police on the farmers to prevent them from entering Haryana from Punjab at two separate border points, there was no report of any clash between farmers and the police on Thursday. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar alleged that 70 farmers have been injured due to police firing and use of tear gas shells in the last two days.

Farmer leaders have asked the protestors not to move towards Delhi from the border points till the government stand is known during the talks. However, some of the leaders pointing to stubbornness of the government in the past, said that the current protest may also drag on for more days as the Centre did not budge for one whole year before deciding to withdraw the three farm laws.

‘Rail Roko’

As the farmers are getting public support in Punjab, two unions – Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner) – who are not part of the current “Delhi march” plan, have started ‘rail roko’ in the State, resulting in trains getting delayed and diverted through alternative routes.

After the action of the Haryana government was flayed by the Opposition from across the country, the State Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar broke his silence and addressed media on Thursday defending the police action.

“We have an objection to their method. We do not have any objection to them going to Delhi. There are trains, buses and their own vehicles. But a tractor is not a mode of transport. It is an agricultural equipment,” Khattar said. Though everybody has democratic right to visit the national capital, but how to proceed, what is the motive – these things must be kept in mind, he said. He also said that he was hopeful that some way out would emerge from the talks.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are leading the protest march to Delhi from different parts of the country.

