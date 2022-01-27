AISTA estimates sugar production at 31.9 mt 

The All India Sugar Trade Association’s (AISTA) Crop Committee has estimated sugar production this season (October 2021-September 2022) at 31.9 million tonnes (mt) compared with 31 mt last season. The Committee has estimated sugar exports lower this season at 6 mt against 7.9 mt last season.

AISTA said in a statement that its committee had come to the conclusion of a higher production after considering the estimated sugarcane production, the production, recovery rate, likely diversion for sucrose production of ethanol from B-heavy molasses.

According to the AISTA Committee, sugar production will go up in Maharashtra, while decreasing in Uttar Pradesh.

The Committee estimated that consumption in 2021-22 is estimated to increase by 2 per cent from 26.5 mt to 27 mt..

This is the first estimate by AISTA of sugar production and it will come out with its second estimate will be towards February-end or March.

Praful Vithalani, AISTA Chairman, said actual exports this season would depend on the level of domestic sugar prices.