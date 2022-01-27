AISTA estimates sugar production at 31.9 mt 

The All India Sugar Trade Association’s (AISTA) Crop Committee has estimated sugar production this season (October 2021-September 2022) at 31.9 million tonnes (mt) compared with 31 mt last season. The Committee has estimated sugar exports lower this season at 6 mt against 7.9 mt last season.
AISTA said in a statement that its committee had come to the conclusion of a higher production after considering the estimated sugarcane production, the production, recovery rate, likely diversion for sucrose production of ethanol from B-heavy molasses.
According to the AISTA Committee, sugar production will go up in Maharashtra, while decreasing in Uttar Pradesh.
The Committee estimated that consumption in 2021-22 is estimated to increase by 2 per cent from 26.5 mt to 27 mt..
This is the first estimate by AISTA of sugar production and it will come out with its second estimate
will betowards February-end or March.
Praful Vithalani, AISTA Chairman, said actual exports this season would depend on the level of domestic sugar prices.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.