Akshayakalpa Organic, a Bengaluru-based organic dairy firm, announced the launch of its farming operations in Tamil Nadu and to ramp up its daily milk production capacity.

Founded and seed-funded by 27 technology professionals in 2010, Akshayakalpa Organic was formed to make farming a sustainable and economically rewarding livelihood option. Currently, the firm works with 850 farmers producing 75,000 litres of organic milk everyday from the Tiptur district in South Karnataka. The company caters to over 60,000 households in three cities — Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

“We are already present in Chennai as a market but all the products are coming from the Tiptur farm. We have put a small farm in the Pooriyambakkam village of Chengalpattu district to cater to the Chennai and neighbouring markets,” Shashi Kumar, CEO & Co-founder, Akshayakalpa told businessline.

Akshayakalpa has been training over 300 farmers in Tamil Nadu on organic milk production since August 2019. So far, 65 of them have got organic farming certification and ready to commence production.

Currently, Akshayakalpa supplies 60,000 litres of milk to Bengaluru everyday, 5,000 litres in Hyderabad and 3,500 litres to Chennai. Kumar said the 65 certified farmers will cater to the demands of the Chennai market going forward. “Chennai market has the potential to sell 20,000 litres of milk in the next five years,” he added.

Kumar also added that while organic milk supply assures higher daily earnings for the farmers, Akshayakalpa model trains them on new income streams like beekeeping, backyard poultry, banana, coconut and green vegetables cultivation.

He further said the company is now focussing on expansion into Tier II cities. “In Tamil Nadu, we are present in Madurai. This Chengalpattu farm becomes critical to expand deeper into Tamil Nadu and foray into Kerala.”