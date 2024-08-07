All India Cashew Association (AICA), a national association of nine State-level cashew associations, will organise its inaugural edition of the ‘AICA Cashew Convention’ between August 8 and 10 in Bengaluru.

A media statement said the event will discuss three critical areas for growth and sustainability of Indian cashew sector. These are Increasing raw cashew production in India, technology upgradation and modernisation of cashew factories for competitiveness, and a strategy for generic promotion of cashew kernels in India.

It said the annual value of cashew kernels that come of over 4,000 factories from 15-plus States is estimated at ₹22,000 crore. The cashew processing industry provides employment to over 1 million people, 70 per cent of whom are women from rural communities. The machinery and allied suppliers to the industry create an additional 10,000 employment. A hectare of cashew plantation can capture over 100 tonnes of carbon in 10 years.

Thus, cashew industry delivers the triple benefits of employment, empowerment of women and environmental benefit, it said.

Chief guest is APEDA Chairman

Over 40 speakers will participate in various technical sessions. About 600 delegates from India and over 30 delegates from Ivory Coast, the UAE, and Singapore will be present in the convention.

The event will have a machinery expo; an exhibition area for suppliers of goods and services; and a processors’ pavilion for display of the range of cashew kernels of India along with buyer-seller meet.

Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, will be the chief guest at the inaugural function scheduled on August 8. Tarun Bajaj, Director – BEDF, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda); Femina, Director, Directorate of Cashewnut and Cocoa Development; Alka Rao, Advisor (Science and Standards), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI); Gunjan Jain, Chairman, Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India; and Alex N’guettia Assouman, President of Association of Cashew Exporters of Côte d’Ivoire, will be the guests of honour.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit