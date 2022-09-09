Allow HT Bt cotton to keep tabs on spurious seeds, save farmers: Seed firms

Members of the National Seed Association of India (NSAI) have said that there is a need to bring in a uniform system of seed licencing in the country by adopting a one-country-one-seed licence policy.

They felt that separate licences may be given to research and development based companies to carry out unhindered seed business in different States.

Some of the members at the annual general meeting of the apex seed association also felt that there was a need for amending the Seed (Control) Order, 1983, for incorporation of these provision.

“Some of the experts that attended the seminar felt that the Government might consider approving to improve the yields that have remained stagnant for years,” an NSAI executive said.

“Herbicide Tolerant Cotton (Ht Cotton) has already been tested in contained field trails. It may be fast tracked for environmental release so that the quality of the legally approved Ht cotton could be regulated under the existing Seed (Control) Order,” he said.

“This will help the farmers save themselves from spurious cotton seeds,” he said.

The seminar, organised to mark the 16 th AGM of the association discussed various challenges that the industry was facing.