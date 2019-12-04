Alltech to set up Analytics Lab in India

Building environment models with multimodal data
Alltech, a global leader in animal nutrition, will establish an Analytical Services Laboratory in India, Mark Lyons, president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said.
It will be the third lab outside the US for the Kentucky-headquartered company and will be located in Pune, where Alltech opened its organic trace mineral manufacturing plant, with a production capacity of 25,000 tonnes per annum in October 2018.
The Analytical Services Lab will be the most advanced facility and have a significant role in overall testing and quality aspects, Mark Lyons told BusinessLine in Hyderabad, where he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Poultry Association.
Alltech India started operations in 2001 in Bengaluru and serves poultry, dairy and aqua feed mills and farmers to improve their efficiency and profitability. “India operations will be grown rapidly in the coming years with possible diversification into aquaculture, brewing and other related needs of the growing dairy and poultry farmers and sustainability”, Mark said.
Alltech, with revenues of over $3 billion is diversified into crop science, beverages and sustainability issues too. The company wants to expand its presence in South Asia. It has significant presence in America’s and Europe with nearly 20 acquisitions done in the last 5-6 years, Mark said.
At present, Alltech has Labs in US, China and the third set up for Europe in Ireland last year. The focus is on helping farmers and producers in the identification and management of the risks associated with mycotoxins, which are a major threat in farm produce.
