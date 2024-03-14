Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday set a target of ₹10,000 crore for Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited in the next five years and a 50 per cent share in the domestic organic market for Bharat Organics by 2030.

After inaugurating the new office buildings of three national-level multi-state cooperative societies -- Bhartiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Ltd (BBSSL), National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL), and National Cooperative Export Ltd (NCEL) -- in New Delhi, Shah said that the global organic market is worth about Rs 10 lakh crore, and India’s exports are ₹7,000 crore, which the government wants to increase to ₹70,000 crore.

He also said that the global agricultural produce market is worth $2,155 billion of which India’s share is only $45 billion. The government has set a target to raise it to $115 billion by 2030, he said, and the NCEL will contribute to efforts to achieve the target.

Shah expressed confidence that, through these three societies, in the coming days, India will succeed in filling all the gaps in the areas of organic products, seed conservation and enhancement, and exports. He stressed the need to promote organic and natural farming while discouraging the use of chemical fertilisers.

He also announced that, over the next five years, a laboratory will be established in every district to certify organic farms and products.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit