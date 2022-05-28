Amul launches organic agri products portfolio 

Nearly six months after the Union Minister for Cooperation, Amit Shah, urged to the dairy major Amul to initiate marketing of organic agri products, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Saturday announced launch of its first organic staple product, Amul Organic Whole Wheat Atta.

Amul marketer, GCMMF, also announced rolling out a complete portfolio of organic products including moong dal, tur dal, chana dal and basmati rice.

In November last year at an AmulFed plant inauguration in Gandhinagar, Union Minister for Cooperation, Amit Shah had said, "There is a need to fast-track the adoption of organic products... I urge the management of Amul Federation to develop infrastructure for organic testing, distribution and marketing.... I know, Amul can do it."

On Saturday, Amul announced the commencement of production of Amul Organic Atta at the state-of-the-art processing facility, Tribhuvan Das Patel Mogar Food Complex, near Anand.

The plant is equipped with highly automated and advanced machinery for processing of various Amul products including Amul chocolates, Amul cookies, among others.

R S Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF, said, "On the sourcing side, Amul is in process of developing a pool of organic/ prakrutik farmers and replicate their existing milk model in the organic sourcing. This will increase the income of organic farmers and will lead to overall democratisation of the organic/ prakrutik food industry."

Testing labs to be set up

"Currently the major challenge for the farmers is unavailability of market linkage for organic products and high cost of organic testing facilities," he said, adding that the dairy major will also set up organic testing laboratories at five locations across India equipped with the advanced technologies to minimise the testing cost.

"The first lab is being established at the Amul Fed Dairy in Ahmedabad and subsequently the other fivelabs will come up at various location across India," he said.

Available in two pack sizes of 1 kg at MRP of ₹60 and 5 kg at MRP of ₹290, Amul Organic Atta is made from 100 per cent certified organic wheat which is completely pesticide-free, Amul claimed.

The product goes through extensive lab testing to make sure that it conforms to the organic standards laid down by the Government of India. Amul Organic Atta is certified by the reputed certifying agency accredited by APEDA, it added.

The whole supply chain is organic certified, beginning with the the farms to the processing facility and trading organisations, an Amul statement said.

Amul Organic Atta will be available, initially, at Amul Parlours and retail stores across Gujarat, from the first week of June. Further, the online order for Amul Organic Atta can be placed on amulorganic.org for home delivery across Gujarat, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune from June onwards.