Amul’s RS Sodhi elected as President of Indian Dairy Association 

Ahmedabad, Jul 30 R S Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul Federation has been elected as the new President of Indian Dairy Association (IDA).

Founded in 1948, IDA is the apex body of the dairy industry in India with its members ranging from dairy cooperatives, multinationals, corporate bodies, private institutions, educational institutions, government and public sector units among others.

Sodhi, who heads the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) - the 18-member dairy body that makes Amul brand of milk products, also currently holds a seat on the Board of International Dairy Federation (IDF).

On getting elected as IDA President, Sodhi said, “It is an honour for me to represent the IDA because Dr. Varghese Kurien, my mentor, held the same position in the year 1964 and now I got the opportunity to lead this institution after 58 years.”

“Indian dairy industry is Atmanirbhar and has the potential to become Dairy to the World, “ he said.

Sodhi has 40 years of experience in dairy sector, he has been heading Amul for last 12 years.