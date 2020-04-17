App for agri logistics

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday launched an app for helping farmers and traders in searching transport vehicles for ferrying agricultural and horticultural produce, including perishables such as vegetables and fruits, from farms to mandis, warehouses and processing units or between mandis.
The Kisan Rath app will help farmers and traders in identifying the right mode of transportation for moving a wide range of farm produce and plantation crops, including foodgrains, oilseeds, spices and fibre crops, said Tomar.
The consignors (farmer, FPOs, buyer or trader) can place a requirement for transportation on this app, developed by National Informatics Centre, which is then conveyed to transport aggregators in the market, who in turn interface with various truckers and fleet owners for obtaining a competitive quote and passe back the quote and trucker details to the consignor. Thereafter, the consignor directly negotiates off line with the trucker and finalises the deal.
Kisan Rath will be made available in eight languages in Android version initially and is ready for pan-India use.
