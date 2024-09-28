Ahead of the third phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled next week, apple growers associated with Asia's second-largest fruit mandi in Sopore district have demanded the establishment of a cold storage facility, a waiver on trade taxes, and subsidies on quality pesticides and fertilisers.

The apple growers of Sopore, often referred to as the "apple town" of the Kashmir Valley, are urging the government to prioritise the horticulture sector and provide immediate relief through a ₹3 lakh waiver on Kisan Credit Cards (KCC). The growers have suffered significant losses due to hailstorms and other natural calamities in recent years.

According to the apple growers, the Sopore fruit mandi, located in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, generates an annual turnover of over ₹13,000 crore and handles over 60 per cent of Kashmir Valley's apple production. Given that horticulture is a major contributor to Jammu and Kashmir's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Sopore plays a crucial role in the region's economy.

Speaking to ANI, Zubair Ahmad Bhat, Accountant of Abdullah Fruits at Sopore Fruit Mandi, said, "This mandi is the business hub of Kashmir. Various varieties of apples are dispatched to almost every part of India, as well as Nepal and Bangladesh. At least 200 trucks are loaded here every day. This mandi generates significant employment, with over 2,000 people working here. We seek development, dignity, prosperity, and peace for the growth of the business amid the ongoing elections in Jammu and Kashmir. With many candidates in the fray, we will support and vote for the leader who has previously contributed to the development of the region and addressed the needs of the mandi."

Rameez Malik, an apple grower and trader at Sopore Mandi, added, "This is Asia's second-largest fruit mandi. Over 5,000 boxes of fruits are dispatched daily across India, as well as to countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. Over 200 trucks transport fruits from here, and this number will increase to over 400 in the next five days. Sopore Mandi supplies fruits to 470 stations across India and exports more than 13 varieties of apples, including Delicious, American, Galamast, Hazratbali, and Kesari, along with other fruits like apricot, cherry, and palm. The mandi's annual turnover is around ₹13,500 crore, and over 20,000 people are employed here."

When asked about the Assembly elections, Malik said, "We are happy to have the constitutional right to elect our candidates. Several new faces are contesting in this election, and we will vote for those who support the growth of the horticulture sector, which will benefit apple growers. The upcoming government should focus on reducing taxes on apple boxes, establishing cold storage facilities, and providing quality pesticides and fertilisers. Shimla growers receive subsidies on pesticides and fertilisers, but we do not get the same benefits."

Malik also highlighted the challenges faced by apple growers due to natural disasters, such as hail storms and floods, in recent years. "I appeal to the upcoming government to provide a waiver of ₹3 lakh on KCC for apple growers. The government should also work to make our fruit exports to Bangladesh tax-free. The Bangladesh government imposes a 100 percent tax on our fruits, but if this tax is waived, growers could earn over ₹1,000 per box, compared to the current ₹600. Currently, a box of delicious apples earns ₹800, but prices can rise to over ₹1,500 in Bangladesh depending on market fluctuations. The government should ensure a fixed price of at least ₹600 per apple box to protect growers from incurring losses", Malik added.

Sopore's fruit mandi, the second-largest in Asia and the largest for apple trade, is linked to over 450 fruit mandis throughout India, with produce also being exported directly to countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. (ANI)