A 29 per cent decline in shipments of chillies has pulled down overall spices exports by some one per cent to $1.152 billion during the April-June quarter over corresponding last year, offsetting growth in other varieties such as cumin and turmeric. During April-June 2023, spices exports were $1.164 billion

As per the latest data put out by Spices Board, exports of chilli, the largest spices commodity both in volumes and value terms, saw a 29 per cent decline to $265 million during April-June against $376.67 million. in the same period a year ago. In volume terms, spices exports fell 17 per cent to over 1.14 lakh tonnes (1.37 lakh tonnes in April-June 2023).

Sluggish buying by China and Bangladesh, the top two buyers of Indian chillies, impacted shipments during the quarter.

The decline in chilli shipments was offset by other spices such as cumin, turmeric, pepper and cardamom among others.

Turmeric exports up 44%

Exports of cumin registered a 13 per cent increase at $251 million ($223 million), while the volume was up 46 per cent at 78,087 tonnes (53,399 tonnes).

Similarly, turmeric exports were up 44 per cent at $90.57 million ($62.92 million) on higher realisation as the volume declined by a fifth during the period. Turmeric export stood at 46,497 tonnes during the quarter (57,557 tonnes).

Exports of large cardamom were up 179 per cent at $6.49 million ($2.33 million), while the volumes were up 40 per cent at 346 tonnes (247 tonnes). The exports of small cardamom also registered a 107 per cent increase at $34.71 million ($16.77 million). Small cardamom exports were up 68 per cent during the quarter at 1,782 tonnes (1,059 tonnes).

Exports of pepper were up 26 per cent at $25.91 million ($20.52 million), while the volume was up 14 per cent at 4,750 tonnes (4174 tonnes).

Similarly, the fennel shipments were up 8 per cent at $37.08 million (34.44 million). Fennel volume was up 83 per cent at 34,015 tonnes (18,573 tonnes). Tamarind exports were up 63 per cent during the quarter at $8.05 million ($4.93 million) on a similar increase in volume.

The shipments of coriander were down 56 per cent at $20.94 million ($47.28 million) on 65 per cent drop in volume at 17,029 tonnes (49,173 tonnes). Exports of garlic were also down 26 per cent at $13.23 million ($17.93 million).

Exports of curry powder/paste were up 24 per cent at $54.97 million ($44.22 million), while shipments of spices oils and oleoresins were up 5 per cent at $134.69 million (128.67 million).