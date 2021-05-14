Arecanut cooperative Campco to resume operations from May 17

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd, which suspended its operation for five days from May 11, has decided to resume operations from May 17.

A Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco, said that Campco had suspended its operations for a few days in support of the call given by the Government in breaking the pandemic chain.

Stating that arecanut plantations are the lifeline of many farmers in Karnataka and Kerala, he said the cooperative will commence procurement of arecanut and cocoa at its various branches in these states from May 17.

Keeping the safety of Campco members and staff in mind and in line with the guidelines of the Government, the cooperative will restrict the purchases of arecanut to one quintal per member during the lockdown period. A maximum of 25 members can tender their produce through token system at branches, he said.

Mentioning that the procurement of cocoa beans will continue as being done before, Kodgi said the procurement of pepper is discontinued at all branches for the time being.