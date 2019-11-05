Arecanut stakeholders welcome RCEP pull out

Cramped for justice
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Welcoming the Centre’s decision to not sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) treaty, stakeholders in arecanut sector have stressed the need to focus on value addition to the commodity and to get ready to focus on future threats from international agreements.
Vigneshwara Varmudy, an agro-economist who has published several research papers on arecanut market, told BusinessLine that it is now time for arecanut growers to think of value addition to the commodity.
Speaking to BusinessLine earlier in October, Varmudy had stated that the RCEP treaty may not make a big impact on arecanut market, as India is importing it from Indonesia and Thailand through the Myanmar border. That would have continued.
Stating that the threat of such free trade agreements will be there in future also, he said it is essential for the arecanut growers to focus more on value addition to the commodity in such a situation.
He suggested that arecanut growers contribute at least 1 per cent of their income from the commodity on research and development activities in this sector. Nothing can be gained from blaming such agreements and it is better to be prepared to face them, he said.
Subrahmanya Bhat, a grower from Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, said that India cannot enter into a free trade agreement without the growers in the country being prepared for it.
Referring to arecanut cultivation, he said the cost of production is cheap in countries such as Indonesia and Thailand. The signing of the agreements would have created a permanent market for arecanut for some of the countries in the RCEP block. This would have helped them to increase the production. That would have affected Indian farmers.
Terming it as a good decision not to sign the RCEP, SR Satishchandra, President of Campco (Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative) Ltd, said that Campco had written to the Centre urging the government to keep arecnaut, pepper and milk out of RCEP. He alleged that some countries in RCEP block route arecanut illegally to India through countries such as Sri Lanka. Such a practice is already affecting the Indian market. Indian growers are already facing challenging times because of low prices to the commodity and high cost of production, he said.
Welcoming the government’s move to come out from RCEP, Ravish Hegde, General Manager of the Sirsi-based Totagars’ Cooperative Sale Society (TSS), said it would help agri products in the country.
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...