The sales percentage at Coonoor Tea auctions has declined due a sudden rise in crop arrivals due to improved production.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the offered quantity in leaf grades was 19,06,330 kg witnessing a sales percentage of 81, while for dust the sale percentage was 70 out of the offered quantity of 4,45,100 kg.

Traders report a rise in arrivals of both leaf and dust varieties in Sale 40. Additionally, exports continue despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

The high-priced teas in leaf were generally lower by ₹4-5, and more at times, with some withdrawals. The better liquoring sorts were barely steady to occasionally dearer by ₹2-3.

The better medium sorts had fair demand and sold fully firm to dearer by Rs2-3.

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades were lower by ₹6-8. The primary brokens sold dearer by ₹5-6.

Homedale gets highest offer

In CTC dust, the high-priced teas were generally lower by ₹4-5. The better liquoring sorts were barely steady to occasionally easier by ₹1 to 2.

The primary orthodox dust grades were barely steady to easier by ₹2-3. The secondaries and finer dusts were barely steady to easier ₹1-2 with some withdrawals.

Homedale Estate - PD sold at ₹362 is the highest prices realized in leaf and dust category for any CTC bought leaf factory, the auctioneers said.