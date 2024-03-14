Padumpathar Agro Organic FPC, an FPO in Assam’s Golaghat district, exported 10 tonnes of organic ginger to Dubai on March 12, with another 10 tonnes possibly shipping next week. Facilitated by the Directorate of Horticulture of Assam government under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for Northeast Region (MOVCDNER), a central sector scheme, farmers in the districts are said to have realized a very good price for the premium ginger for the first time.

The central scheme focuses on enhancing farmers’ participation in the agricultural value chain through the promotion of organic farming and the development of farmer institutions. As many as 22 farmer producer organizations (FPOs), with a membership of 19,701 farmers, have been formed in Assam under the MOVCDNER, covering 20,000 hectares of organic land, said Laxmi Dutta, an official of the state government.

The farmers received ₹95/kg in the export market as against ₹60/kg in the domestic market, officials said.

Kiega Exims, an exporting firm, took possession of the consignment in 32-35 kilos per bag, which will be repacked into 3.5-kilo packets in Mumbai before being booked for onward shipment to UAE, officials said. Vachi Oversees, another exporter, has agreed to help Angjokpani Agro Organic Producer Company, another FPO of Karbi Anglong, to export 10 tonnes of ginger to Dubai, officials said.

The Assam government aims to enable FPCs to export their organic products directly to international markets by next year.