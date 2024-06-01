Backyard cattle farming is a practice deeply rooted in tradition, offering numerous benefits to households and communities. It’s a sustainable way to produce fresh dairy products, control over what the livestock eat, and ensure their humane treatment. This form of agriculture not only supports family nutrition but also provides a secondary source of income.

Moreover, it connects individuals with the land and cycles of nature, fostering a sense of responsibility and stewardship. As environmental awareness grows, backyard cattle farming is increasingly seen as a viable method to meet local demands while minimizing the ecological footprint.This practice not only enhances food security but also contributes to the local economy.

India has the largest cattle population in the world, accounting for about 309 million heads of cattle as of the latest livestock census. However, backyard farming faces the dual challenge of boosting yield and productivity while mitigating adverse environmental effects. One significant concern is the emission of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from livestock.

As India looks to expand its agricultural output, there is a pressing need to adopt practices that increase efficiency and productivity without exacerbating climate change. Addressing methane emissions from livestock in backyard farms is essential for a sustainable agricultural future, aligning productivity goals with environmental preservation. This balance is key to fostering a resilient cattle farming sector that supports both the people and the planet.

The impact of livestock on climate change

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, plays a significant role in global warming, with a warming potential many times greater than that of carbon dioxide over a shorter period. In the context of backyard farming and livestock management in India, the issue of methane emissions is particularly pressing. Livestock, such as cattle, goats, and sheep, naturally produce methane during the digestion process through enteric fermentation. This process is a leading source of methane emissions globally, and with India having one of the largest livestock populations in the world, its contribution to greenhouse gas emissions is substantial.

Methane (CH4) production in ruminants primarily occurs in the rumen and large intestine, where methanogens convert organic matter into CH4. These microorganisms, including bacteria, protozoa, and fungi, break down consumed proteins, starch, and plant cell-wall polymers into simpler compounds. Methane formation is mostly confined to the rumen, with a small fraction emitted rectally. Despite methane’s contribution to global greenhouse gases (GHGs), it represents a significant portion of emissions from agriculture, which overall accounted for 5.1-6.1 Pg CO2-equivalent per year in 2005. Agriculture emits CO2, CH4, and nitrous oxide (N2O) from various sources such as decaying plant matter, manure, and nitrogen transformation in soils. The sector is a major emitter of CH4 and N2O, highlighting the need for effective management and mitigation strategies in agricultural practices to address these emissions.

Current statistics reveal that India’s livestock sector is responsible for a significant portion of the country’s methane emissions. As of recent data, Indian livestock emit millions of tons of methane annually, contributing markedly to the country’s overall greenhouse gas footprint. This large-scale emission stems not only from the sheer number of animals but also from traditional farming practices that may not prioritize emission reduction.

Addressing these emissions is crucial for mitigating climate change impacts. Innovations in livestock management, dietary adjustments, and improved farming practices are being explored and implemented to reduce methane production without compromising productivity or the livelihoods of millions depending on livestock farming. This is essential in transitioning towards a more sustainable agricultural framework that aligns with global environmental goals.

Current yield levels in Indian livestock

In India, the average yield of cattle, particularly in terms of milk production, is around 3,000 liters per lactation cycle. This figure, however, represents a significant underutilization of potential, as the yield from well-managed dairy operations in more developed dairy sectors can reach up to 12,000 liters per cycle. This stark contrast highlights the gap in productivity that exists due to varying levels of animal husbandry practices, breed quality, feed efficiency, and farm management techniques.

India remains the world’s top milk producer, with government efforts significantly boosting livestock productivity. In the fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22, milk production reached 209.96 million tonnes and 221.06 million tonnes, respectively, marking an annual increase of 5.29 per cent. Per capita milk availability stood at about 444 grams per day by 2021-22. Indigenous and non-descript buffaloes account for nearly 45 per cent of production, while crossbred cows contribute 30 per cent. Indigenous non-descript cows provide 20 per cent, and goat milk makes up 3 per cent of the national total. Exotic cows add a smaller share of 2 per cent to the overall milk production.

About 85 per cent of the dairy farms in India have herd sizes of 1-2 cattle, indicating a predominance of smallholder farmers in the sector. The lower yield in Indian livestock can be attributed to several factors, including limited access to high-quality feed, inadequate veterinary care, and lack of genetic optimization. Many cattle in India are not of high-yield dairy breeds and are often kept in traditional backyard settings with minimal inputs. Conversely, in settings where there is an emphasis on improved breeding practices, nutrition, and health management, the yields per animal can be significantly higher.

Also read: Outdoor grazing reduces stress and boredom in cattle

Bridging this yield gap is crucial for enhancing the sustainability and profitability of the livestock sector in India. By adopting modern dairy farming practices, including improved breed selection, nutritional management, and health care interventions, Indian farmers can greatly enhance their livestock’s productivity. This would not only boost local economies but also meet the growing domestic demand for dairy products more efficiently. Having fewer cattle but more productive ones will give better results.

Environmental. economic benefits of increasing yield

Increasing livestock productivity can substantially reduce the number of animals required to meet demand, leading to significant environmental and economic benefits. By enhancing yield, fewer animals would produce the same amount of milk, thereby decreasing methane emissions — a major contributor to global warming. This reduction is due to fewer animals generating less enteric fermentation overall.

Economically, farmers stand to benefit as higher yields per animal can mean reduced costs for feed, maintenance, and care, enhancing overall farm efficiency. Higher productivity also improves profitability by maximizing output from a smaller herd, thus lowering labor and healthcare expenses. These benefits align economic incentives with environmental goals, creating a sustainable pathway for the agricultural sector that supports both the planet and the farmer’s livelihood.

Strategies to enhance livestock productivity

To enhance livestock productivity efficiently, implementing strategies like precision nutrition is vital. This approach focuses on improving feed quality and optimizing nutrition management to boost animal yield significantly. Quality feed enriched with essential nutrients ensures animals reach their genetic potential in productivity, simultaneously enhancing their health and longevity.

Complementing precision nutrition, education plays a fundamental role. Offering training programs for farmers on best practices in livestock management can dramatically increase their understanding and implementation of effective farming techniques. These programs cover aspects like feed composition, timing, and dietary needs based on different life stages and health conditions of animals. Together, these strategies not only maximize productivity but also promote sustainable and economically viable farming practices.

Challenges and barriers

Improving livestock productivity in India faces several significant challenges. Financial constraints often top the list, as many small-scale farmers struggle to invest in quality feed, advanced technology, and better livestock breeds. Additionally, access to veterinary services and modern farming technologies is limited in rural areas, hindering optimal livestock management and health. Sociocultural factors also play a crucial role; traditional farming practices are deeply ingrained in many communities, and shifting these norms to incorporate new methods can be challenging. These barriers collectively impede the potential for increased productivity and necessitate targeted interventions to support and educate farmers about the benefits of modern livestock management practices.

Conclusion

Increasing livestock productivity in backyard farming is essential for meeting food demand efficiently and sustainably in India. Enhanced productivity not only reduces methane emissions, aiding in climate change mitigation, but also supports sustainable agriculture practices, ensuring long-term viability and resilience of the agricultural sector.

The author is CEO, eFeed