Vaibhav Anant, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bambrew (a solution provider of sustainable packaging as an alternative to single-use plastic) has been inducted as an advisor to the Bamboo Sector Development Committee by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

A press release said Vaibhav Anant, as part of this committee, will advise on various issues and techniques in propagation and plantation of bamboo and intercropping, primary processing, product development, value addition, market infra and linkages, processing machineries, skill development, etc.

Reacting to the development, Anant said, “As a pioneer of the nation’s sustainable packaging segment, Bambrew is ferociously committed to the same tenets harboured by the esteemed bamboo advisor committee. The tremendous potential of bamboo, aptly called green steel, in substituting and curtailing single-use plastic is evident to everyone. It will be a humbling opportunity for me as an individual to become a part of this committee. I will now have a chance to learn immensely from my worthy peers while also bringing my expertise and sense of innovation to the table. Lastly, I am grateful for the confidence and trust placed by the Ministry of Agriculture on me,” he said.