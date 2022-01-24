Basmati exports in Jan-Feb may improve, still seen lower during FY22

After a drop in export for three consecutive months since new crop arrived in October, Basmati shipments in January is set to recover as Iran, Saudi Arabia, two major destinations, may increase buying. Besides, the geo-political tension in Ukraine is also likely to boost shipments.

According to trade sources, in first three weeks of this month, exporters have signed about 0.25 million tonnes (mt) of contracts for shipments, which is 70 per cent of the volume done in the entire month of January in the previous year.

Festival demand

“Ramazan is starting from April 2 and Navruz on March 21. As Saudi Arabia and Iran buy during January-February for these festival demands, there may be good orders. But, even if shipments match year-ago levels in these two months, we will still carry the previous backlog. So, I do not see we will achieve the target of 4.4 mt during 2021-22,” said Vijay Setia, former president of All India Rice Exporters Association.

Basmati shipments in 2021-22 (April-November) dropped by over 21 per cent to 2.4 mt from year-ago, which was attributed to base effect of panic buying in 2020 after Covid pandemic. But, despite the higher trading activities witnessed during April-November of 2020, the overall Basmati rice shipments recorded a marginal 4 per cent increase at 4.63 mt during FY 2020-21.

Except Iran and Kuwait, Basmati exports to all other major destinations such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Yemen, UAE, US, UK, Qatar and Oman increased during 2020-21, official data show. “Iran had curtailed imports in 2020 as it had good domestic crop as well as carry forward stock from previous year. But its purchase improved in 2021 when there is decline in other countries,” said an exporter. During April-November 2021-22, basmati exports to Iran has by 3 per cent to 0.51 mt from year-ago.

Exports

In December 2021, the registration of exports contracts shows that there was 5 per cent fall in volume, whereas the actual shipments may drop 15-20 per cent as some exporters have been re-negotiating deals with buyers after prices increased, sources said. In November 2021, there was 5 per cent drop in contracts registration while actual shipments declined 21.4 per cent at 2,38,121 tonnes from year-ago period.

Trade sources also said that Basmati prices have increased to $ 980-990/tonne now from $ 890-900/tonne in October 2021, whereas prices dropped to about $ 830/tonne by December 2020 from around $ 970/tonne in October 2020.

“We lost our substantial basmati rice market in the European Union. Now, Pakistan and Iran have agreed to take measures to increase the annual trade exchanges to $5 billion by the year 2023 with tariff concession in rice. Further, the development of so called new basmati hybrid seed in Pakistan is a serious threat to our authentic appellation. India needs a concrete forward plan to promote genuine and original product in global market,” said foreign trade policy expert S Chandrasekaran.