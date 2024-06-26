Bayer and Solynta have reached an agreement to collaborate on the commercialisation and distribution of true potato seeds in Kenyan and Indian markets. This partnership marks the entry of Bayer into the 20-million hectares global potato market. Solynta is a Dutch company focused on developing robust hybrid potato varieties.

The collaboration will centre around Solynta’s expert knowledge of potato breeding with the development of new robust potato varieties that will thrive in key potato-growing geographies. This innovation will allow growers to plant potatoes from true seeds rather than the traditional planting of tubers. Growers will only need 25 grams of clean and disease-free true potato seeds per hectare to start a potato crop, compared to the 2,500 kgs of perishable seed tubers previously required.

Bayer will utilise its strong presence and distribution channels in the field to commercialise the varieties that are most suitable for these regions. The new hybrid potato varieties will be distributed in the form of true seeds by Bayer to potato growers in the most remote areas of Kenya and India, Bayer said in a statement.

Regenerative agri strategy

India is the second largest market for potato in the world. With a fast-growing population and various climate zones within the country, there is a high demand for new robust potato varieties that can withstand potato diseases and are easy to transport. By using Solynta’s true potato seeds, smallholder farmers in both markets will benefit by gaining access to high quality starting material to grow their potatoes and feed their communities, the company said.

For Bayer, the addition of true potato seeds to its portfolio is in line with its regenerative agriculture strategy, focused on building more resilient and sustainable food systems. “We are excited to enter the collaboration with Solynta and to further support smallholder farmers,” said Frank Terhorst, Head of Strategy & Sustainability at Bayer’s Crop Science Division “Seed innovation is one of our key focus areas. We expect these true potato seeds to have a positive impact on local communities and on food and nutritional security in Kenya and India.”

Peter Poortinga, CEO of Solynta, pointed out that the true potato seeds are the result of almost two decades of work on hybrid potato breeding technology at Solynta. This collaboration is a major step towards widespread commercial introduction of true potato seeds, and the establishment of new, sustainable potato cropping systems, he said.