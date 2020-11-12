Bayer sets up ₹200-crore ethiprole plant at Vapi

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
Bayer said on Thursday it has inaugurated a Ethiprole unit at its existing manufacturing facility in Vapi to cater both domestic and overseas markets across Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Ethiprole is an active ingredient used in insecticides for crop protection products.
Bayer has invested about ₹ 200 crore in the plant, which has an annual production capacity of 1,500 tonnes. Set up in 1994, Bayer’s Vapi site employs 1,200 full time employees and is the company’s largest global synthetic pyrethroids production facility, with nearly 80 per cent of the production exported to the US, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan and Australia.
It manufactures 11 active ingredients and 11 intermediates for use in crop protection, animal health and home & garden applications.
“The agriculture sector is currently the largest end-user of Ethiprole, which is emerging as one of the best insecticides for a variety of crops. With our new insecticide plant, we will fulfil domestic needs for Indian agriculture and also export to global agricultural markets. India is one of Bayer’s key growth markets in Crop Science and with this strategic investment, we aim to further enhance our global competitiveness in agrochemical manufacturing and supply chain,” said Narendra Shah, Director, Bayer Vapi Private Limited, in a statement.
Ethiprole-based insecticides have been in use since 1994. In 2010, Bayer expanded its portfolio of Ethiprole insecticides to include broad acre crops such as sugarcane, soyabean, corn and cotton. In rice, they are used extensively for control of three major insect pests – hoppers, weevils and stinkbugs.
Ethiprole can not only eliminate insect pests from standing food crops in the field, it can also extend the shelf life of crops such as peanuts, citrus fruits, wheat and corn during storage. Ethiprole’s mode of action involves a rapid breakdown of the insect’s central nervous system, thus preventing damage to crops and minimising the spread of diseases from insect carriers.
