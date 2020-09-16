Beverage start-up Desi Teatime to go global

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Tea franchise chain Desi Tea Time Private Limited has launched two stores – Tea Time and Café Club in Coimbatore.
The three-year-old start up, with a network of 700+ stores across the country, is confident of a three to four-fold increase in its network in two years.
“We set up our first outlet at Rajamundry in Andhra Pradesh three years back and have not looked back since then. Of the 700+ outlets, around a hundred are located in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. There are as many as 43 outlets in Puduchery alone; all of these came into existence in the last 6 months,” said S Kabilan, Chief Executive Officer, Desi Tea Time.
These stores offer about 20 varieties of tea – both hot and cold teas such as Kashmir tea, Dum tea, ginger, masala, green, lemon , mint tea and so on, priced between ₹10 and ₹25 a cup.
“We source the tea leaf directly from the tea gardens / farmers and prepare our own blends. We impart training to our partners and Tea Master to ensure uniform quality, flavour, taste, smell and service across all the franchise outlets,” Kabilan said.
The company has established two processing plants in Rajamundhry, with capacity to process 1,000 kg of tea a day. “We are at present blending 750-800 kg a day,” he said , before hinting about an upcoming facility at Vijayawada in the next 1-2 months.
Apart from focusing on the domestic market, Desi Tea Time would also look to penetrate into the SAARC countries, Kabilan said.
