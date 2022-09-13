BioMar validates String Bio’s sustainable protein ingredient

String Bio, a biotech innovator, said its animal nutrition product — PRO-DG — has been tested and validated in salmon feed by BioMar, a producer of sustainable aquaculture feeds.

A statement said that String leads in gas fermentation, scaling up economical and modular fermenters for the production of quality ingredients from greenhouse gases. PRO-DG is an alternative protein ingredient that provides traceability, optimises land and water use, and provides sustainability to the feed value chain, it said.

In previous trials, PRO-DG was found to increase feed conversion and growth rates in shrimp, poultry and other species as well, the statement said.

Quoting Ezhil Subbian, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of String Bio, the statement said: “String has been validating the use of PRO-DG across various species in different geographies and varying farm management practices. It’s a great milestone to have the validation studies done by Biomar, an industry leader in the aqua nutrition sector. We look forward to taking the work ahead with them to drive commercial adoption of novel ingredients in aquaculture.”

Fernando Norambuena, Global Category Manager (Novel Raw Materials) of BioMar, said: “At BioMar we are constantly seeking innovative raw materials that are aligned with our strategic ambitions to help develop circular and restorative ingredients. The preliminary results of the validation highlight the biological potential of PRO-DG as a protein alternative within our current basket of raw materials to reduce carbon emissions.”