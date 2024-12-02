Improved participation from blenders and packateers lifted the sales percentage of tea at Coonoor auctions, witnessing a better activity from the trade.

Global Tea Auctioneers said the sold percentage of CTC leaf in sale 48 was 74 out of the offered quantity of 21,17,491 kg, while for the dust, it was 84 per cent sales out of the 4,99,434 kg in the offerings in the auction.

However, traders maintained that there could be a drop in production in the coming days due to inclement weather in growing regions which may push up the prices again.

Orthodox leaf dearer

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC leaf sold fully firm to dearer by ₹5 to 6 and more at times in line with quality. The better medium sorts were lower ₹3 to 4 with some withdrawals.

The primary whole leaf grades in leaf orthodox were dearer by ₹3 to 4 and more at times, occasionally some lots sold lower ₹3 to 4. The primary brokens were lower by ₹3 to 4 and occasionally some lots sold dearer by ₹2 to 3 in line with quality.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC dust sold dearer by ₹4 to 5 in line with quality. The better medium sorts were lower by ₹1 to 2.

The primary orthodox dust grades were sold lower by ₹8 to 10 and more at times.