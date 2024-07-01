Blenders’ and packateers’ support has led to rise in sales percentage of tea in Coonoor auctions this week.

However, traders said prices remain at the lower levels in sale 26 due to increased arrivals, witnessing an easier trend of ₹1-2 drop. A conducive weather in production centres led to increased arrivals.

Global Tea Auctioneer said the offered quantity in leaf was 13,85,107 kg with a sales percentage of 92 per cent, while the offerings in dust was 4,63,510 kg, witnessing a sales percentage of 91 per cent.

Hiribel Excel-RD sold at ₹241 was bought by Anjaneya Enterprises which is the highest prices realised in leaf and dust category for any CTC bought leaf factory in sale 26.

In CTC leaf, high-priced and better liquoring teas were easier by ₹4 to 5 and more at times. The better medium sorts were barely steady to occasionally dearer by ₹1 to 2. The mediums sorts had fair demand and sold fully firm to occasionally dearer by ₹1 to 2.

The primary whole leaf grades in leaf orthodox were lower by ₹4 to 5. The primary brokens were barely steady to occasionally easier by ₹2 to 3, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2 to 3.

The high priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC dust were lower by ₹3 to 4, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹1 to 2. Better medium sorts were lower by ₹1 to 2.

The primary orthodox dust grades were barely steady to easier by ₹4 to 5.