Bodina Naturals launches seaweed based herbal gargle

The Kochi based start-up firm Bodina Naturals Private Limited (BNPL) has introduced Zerol Gargle, a herbal gargle made out of seaweeds.

The company has tied up with ICAR-CIFT (Central Institute of Fisheries Technology) to develop the product, which has been tested to possess anti-viral and anti-bacterial activities at duration as low as 30 seconds of usage.

Zerol Gargle is a unique homogenous Phyto-Nutraceutical blend combining antiviral herbs with seaweed extracts, using state-of-art technology in extraction, blending, and formulating it into a ready-to-use antiviral gargle with a shelf life between 1 to 2 years.

“It is a blend of spice extracts, Ayurvedic herbal extractives and Fucoidan from seaweeds, flavoured with mint. It has been tested and certified to possess anti-viral and anti-bacterial activities at Microbiology Laboratory at CIFT,” said Boby Kizhakethara, Managing Director, BNPL.

Suseela Mathew, Head of Nutrition Division, CIFT said the whole concept of introducing the product, during the pandemic times is to prevent disease at the entry point. “We tried and developed a product that is handy and can be conveniently used at any point of time anywhere on the go. Now that more studies are revealing that the pandemic is airborne, only taking internal precautions like gargling can prevent transmission and manifestation of disease,” she said.

The product comes in a 10 ml presentation. Dilute 2- 3 drops of Zerol with 20 ml of water and gargle for 30 seconds. It is available through the online portal www.keralaremedies.com or visit www.bodinanaturals.com