Broken cashew segment yet to recover from Covid lockdown impact

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The consumption of broken grades of cashew -- which was affected due shutdown of HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and catering) segment following the lockdown -- is yet to catch up, according to the cashew processors in the country.
K Prakash Rao, a partner at the Mangaluru-based Kalbavi Cashews, told BusinessLine that the biggest impact for the cashew sector post-lockdown was the drop in the demand for broken grades by 75 per cent as the HoReCa segment was completely down.
However, the processors hoped that sweetmeat manufacturing would come back to normalcy post-Raksha Bandhan. Unfortunately, it did not happen. The sweetmeat manufacturers are still struggling as consumption of sweets has declined sharply post-Covid. This has resulted in a 40 per cent drop in consumption of broken grades, he said.
Referring to the lockdown impact, Subraya Pai, former president of Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers’ Association (KCMA), said that broken cashew had started to pile up in the factories due to lack of demand from HoReCa segment, and there were only a few takers like biscuit manufacturers.
When the unlocking started in the country, big players began to sell the brokens at throwaway prices incurring huge losses, he said.
Bola Rahul Kamath, a proprietor of the Karkala-based Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons, said that demand is dull in segments such as gifting and sweets etc.
The reduction in the number of marriages or the scaling down of marriage celebrations have also affected the consumption pattern. Giving an instance, he said people used to provide dry fruits (where cashew is a major component) along with marriage invitations in the northern parts of the country. That is also reduced now, he said.
Prakash said that it took more than two months for the factories to re-open and get to work post-lockdown. But many could process only to 50 per cent of the capacity till July and August due to less workforce and due to the reduction in demand for broken grades.
“While India went through a lockdown for over 45 days, our competitors Vietnam did not have any such measures and they operated at full capacity. Their export performance has gone up significantly and they have further eaten out export markets. That will put additional pressure on the local markets now with increased availability,” he said.
The price of broken (splits) has come down from the pre-Covid level of ₹650 a kg to ₹575 a kg now, he said.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...