The total budget allocated for the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, which is the nodal department assigned to oversee irrigation and flood control projects, has been fixed at ₹21,323 crore, which is about ₹300 crore more than what was allotted in the Interim Budget. The allocation for most of the ministries remains the same as was stated in February, before the election.

The grant-in component to states has been raised to ₹6,355.55 crore now from ₹5,941 crore provisioned in the Interim Budget. The allocation to the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) of the department has also been increased to ₹449.57 crore now from ₹0.27 crore in the Interim Budget. The allocation for FMBAP was ₹200 crore for FY24.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a comprehensive financial support plan of ₹11,500 crore to enhance flood control measures and irrigation projects across several states. She said that through the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) and “other sources”, the Centre will provide financial support for various projects which include the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link and 20 other ongoing schemes, encompassing barrages, river pollution abatement and irrigation projects.

Additionally, a survey and investigation of Kosi-related flood mitigation and irrigation will be undertaken. “Bihar has frequently suffered from floods, many of them originating outside the country. Plans to build flood control structures in Nepal are yet to progress,” she said. The minister also mentioned Assam grappling with annual floods caused by the Brahmaputra and its tributaries which originate outside of India. Assam will also receive assistance for flood management and related projects, she said.

There was also an announcement for Himachal Pradesh, which suffered extensive losses last year. She said, “Our government will provide assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance.” The minister also said: “Our government is fully committed to financing and early completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers.” Even though she refrained from announcing the exact amount of assistance from the central Government, the issue has created a political controversy with complaints and allegations by states such as West Bengal, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The Trinamool Congress has criticised the Centre for not including the Ghatal Master Plan, aimed at managing floods in low-lying areas of Paschim and Purba Medinipur districts. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said that the Budget has not earmarked flood relief for Tamil Nadu and he blamed DMK for failing to raise it. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also criticised the Centre for not allocating any funds for the Upper Bhadra project, a major lift irrigation plan in the state’s central region.