Budget gives leg up to agri startups

Agritech startups focusing on agriculture are to get a fillip with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a Nabard-funded programme to promote them.

While presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, the Finance Minister said the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) will set up a blended fund to financially support the agritech startups for enhancing agri produce value chain in rural areas.

Through this, the Nabard will support the FPOs (farmer producer organisations) and related agencies as they support the startups.

The apex bank had already started working with agri universities to promote startups, particularly those working in drone technologies.

Though agritech startups have begun to attract investments from angel and venture capital funds, their numbers are very small. The quantum of the funds that they are able to raise too is inadequate to help them scale up their operations.