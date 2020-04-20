Buying interest seen in Kochi pepper trade

A buying interest seem to be popping up in the pepper market especially from Maharashtra and other states, thanks to more relaxations announced in agri dispatches. This was reflected in pepper prices in Kochi, which was up by ₹2 per kg to touch ₹309 for ungarbled varieties.

According to traders, the offtake in Kochi was 12 tonnes and is on the rise. MG1 garbled varieties realised ₹329, while new pepper was quoted at ₹Rs299. There has been a good demand from some upcountry destinations, as the markets in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat etc are totally closed.

Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said the upcountry demand from end-users (masala manufacturers) is also on the increase since they have to carry out production at a faster pace before the onset of South West monsoon. Some of the end-users have also contracted with Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation to provide masala kits as part of the relief materials given to the public in the lockdown period. This has also perked up the demand in the market, he said.

Besides, the government has also given sanction for spice dealers in Idukki and Wayanad to open their shops. This would help farmers sell their produce through these outlets and fetch income, he said.