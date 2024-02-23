Seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister to address the concerns of the arecanut sector, the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has stressed the need to impose a floor price while auctioning the imported arecanut seized by the authorities.

Also read: Campco, growers urge Govt to control arecanut import

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Campco President A Kishore Kumar Kodgi said the current minimum import price for arecanut is ₹351 a kg. Illegally imported arecanut that are seized by the government agencies such as Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence are auctioned by them.

Ensuring fair trade

Floor price while auctioning the illegally imported arecanut should strictly be adhered to the established minimum import price of ₹351 a kg, he said, adding, this measure is crucial to ensure fair trade practices and discourage any attempts to undermine the market.

In his letter, Kodgi said all seized arecanut should undergo rigorous testing at accredited laboratories before being put up for auction. This precautionary step will not only help safeguard the health and well being of the citizens of the country but also prevent compromises with the integrity of the markets, he said.

Also read: Campco seeks Govt’s help to tackle illegal arecanut import

Expressing concerns over the low quality of arecanuts being imported from several countries, he said these consignments deviate from the quality norms set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. This raises safety concerns for human consumption of the imported commodity.

Will restore stability

Reiterating the repercussions of the illegal import of arecanut on domestic farmers, he said 17 of the 31 districts in Karnataka state alone engage in arecanut cultivation. Any collapse of the market due to the influx of illegally imported arecanut would leave the domestic farmers in distress.

Kodgi said the Prime Minister’s intervention in curbing the illegal import of arecanut would not only restore stability to the market but also serve as a commendable effort to protect the interests of farmers.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit