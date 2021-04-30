Cardamom crashes to three-year-low of ₹930/kg

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
For the first time after a gap of three years, cardamom prices hit a low of ₹930 per kg on Friday at the auctions held in Spices Park, Puttady in Kerala’s Idukki district.
Traders attributed the reason for the decline to the second wave of Covid-19 that kept away upcountry demand for the commodity in a big way. In August 2018, the prices have dropped to a range of ₹900-950.
The trading sessions at the auctions are also witnessing panic sales, resulting in the arrival of good quantities for offering. Both the trading sessions together are witnessing 100-120 tonnes offer on a daily basis, which is a huge volume in this off-season period.
PC Punnoose, CEO, CPMCS, Kumily, told BusinessLine that the second Covid wave has hit cardamom demand in major upcountry markets. Besides exports, cardamom is mainly consumed in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. These States are the major trading centres and have been battered by the second wave of Covid. There is hardly any aggressive sales and liquidity for buying at these consuming centres. This has further affected the demand and also trade participation of buyers. Export demand has also started waning as the Ramadan procurement for major Gulf nations is over. Exporters were active in the market since January and they have already completed the purchase for their shipments for the occasion.
On the next crop season, Punnoose said it all depends on the summer rains. If the plantations receive good rains in May, the harvest will begin in July. The production is likely to be above average, as the sector is expecting a good crop in the current season. This is mainly because there is a good vegetative growth across plantations this year. The areas which are devastated in the two consecutive floods in 2018- 20 and the subsequent drought is expected to come to a full bloom in the current crop season, he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...