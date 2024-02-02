Cargill, a global food and agriculture company, has been conferred with two recognitions at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Food Safety Awards 2023.

A media statement said the 14th edition of the CII Food Safety Award ceremony recognised Cargill’s food safety initiatives in categories such as ‘Large Manufacturing Food Businesses: Fats and Oils – Kurkumbh plant, Maharashtra’ and ‘Large Manufacturing Food Business: Sweeteners – Davangere plant, Karnataka’.

The evaluation criteria for the award covers company performance on stringent domestic food safety standards, leadership initiatives, besides social and statutory compliances. Winners are selected following a rigorous assessment process that also includes on-site evaluation of food safety practices by a team of experts, it said.

State-of-the-art infra

Quoting Simon George, President of Cargill India and Managing Director, Food Solutions South Asia, the statement said: “This award is a great validation of the progress we have made in our food safety performance over recent years. As we move ahead, we continue to set a higher benchmark for ourselves in this important area.”

The Cargill plants, including Kurkumbh and Davanagere, have state-of-the-art infrastructure, in-house testing facilities, trained manpower and stringent process control that ensures product safety at every touch point, it said, adding, the packaging lines at Kurkumbh and Davanagere plants are entirely automated to avoid manual intervention and deliver safe products to our customers.

